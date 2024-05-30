Peter Obi Camp Speaks On Collecting ₦850m From LP Chairman, Abure For Election

The chief spokesperson of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign team, Yunusa Tanko, has denied reports that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received the sum of ₦850 million from the party’s chairman, Julius Abure to prosecute the 2023 election.

Tanko made the denial in a statement on Wednesday in which he responded to claims by Calistus Okafofor alleging that Obi received the funds to prosecute the 2023 election.

The Obi-Datti campaign spokesman added that instead of receiving money from the party, it was Obi who gave money to the party.

He challenged Okafor to produce evidence if actually the chairman told him that he gave Obi money for the purpose of campaigning during the last election.

Advertisement

Tanko stated that he was privy to most of the expenses during the campaign and to the best of his knowledge, the party never provided any money directly to Obi to support his campaign rallies across the country.

The Campaign spokesman further stressed that some people were out on a smear campaign against Peter Obi and his supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are aware that people are already scheming for 2027 and it is unfortunate that certain individuals have chosen to divert attention from the high rate of insecurity and poverty that are currently threatening the very existence of our nation by constantly attacking the personality of Peter Obi.

Advertisement

“Those are the enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians but l know that God will disappoint them and rescue our country from their grips whether they believe it or not,” he stated