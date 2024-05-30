Ohaneze Ndigbo Meets Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo is currently meeting with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, at the Headquarters of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The delegation, led by the President of the apex Igbo Socio-Cultural body, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, entered the DSS Complex at about 1:05 p.m.

Although the details of the meeting have yet to be made public, it was gathered that the ongoing sit-at-home order in commemoration of Biafra Heroes Day will be featured.

More details later…