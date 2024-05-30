Notorious Bandit, Baleri Arrested In Niger Republic

Notorious Nigerian bandit leader, Kachalla Baleri, was arrested in the Niger Republic on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by troops of Niger Republic’s Operation Faraoutar Bushiya in Rouga Kowa Gwani, located in the Guidan Roumdji community.

Colonel Mohamed Niandou, Chief of the Tactical Staff of Operation Faraoutar Bushiya, confirmed the arrest.

According to Colonel Niandou, Baleri was apprehended during a meeting with his cohorts where they were allegedly planning attacks both in Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

Advertisement

The statement reads, “The Governor of the region, CGP Issoufou Mamane, and the Prosecutor of the Republic, Adamou Abdou Adam, commended the professionalism and commitment of the troops deployed on the ground during a presentation ceremony for the criminals

“They said the arrest marks a significant achievement in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the region.”

PRNigeria reports that Baleri, originally from Shinkafi in Zamfara State, was notorious for terrorising the residents of the North-West of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Maradi region in Niger Republic.

Advertisement

He has been linked to abductions and large-scale killings in the Northwest some weeks ago released a video clip where he displayed bundles of naira notes suspected to be money collected as ransom from kidnapping activities of his group.