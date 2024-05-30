Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 30th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 30th May 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said he would soon transmit the 2024 supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, to enable his administration to continue in its task of providing good governance to Nigerians. He stated that the budget proposal, aimed at fostering prosperity, development, and progress, would fast-track the ongoing positive stride of the government.

Vanguard: President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, assessed his performance in the last 366 days and gave himself a thumbs up, saying his government is walking the talk. Tinubu, who also hailed Nigerians for 25 years of unbroken democratic rule, urged the citizenry to build a nation for generations unborn.

The Nation: Harsh words came yesterday from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the conflicting orders issued by courts in Kano in respect of the tussle in the Emirate. NBA President Yakubu Maikyau described the actions of the Federal High Court and Kano High Court judges as a “disgrace and shame to the profession”

Daily Trust: Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of Kano over conflicting injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate crisis. Two courts in Kano have issued conflicting interim injunctions on the Kano Emirate tussle.

