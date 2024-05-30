Nigeria Will Definitely Make Progress And Prosper – Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured that Nigeria would make progress and prosper, but all hands must be on deck to ensure this.

The President made the declaration in Abuja at the inauguration of the Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye District and an overhead bridge connecting Wuse District to Wuye.

Tinubu during his speech, called on all citizens of the country to ensure their hard work and dedication in achieving prosperity for the nation as his government would ensure nobody is left out.

He said: “Whatever anybody might say, it should be that Nigeria will definitely make progress and prosperity, the hope and achievement is in our hands. We will build a nation where no one is excluded.”

Advertisement

Speaking specifically on the projects, President Tinubu highlighted that it would provide easy access to the Wuye axis and fast improvement in traffic flow within the district.

“We celebrate not just the infrastructure, but also the empowerment of the Wuse and Wuye as a community and the fulfilment of promises made several years back. As they always say experts acknowledge the fact that government is a continuum.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results and not look at obstacles. See opportunities from the obstacles and grab them.

Advertisement

“We are investing in essential services such as water supply, electricity, and road network, we are laying the groundwork for economic growth and prosperity, social progress and improvement in the quality of life for all residents of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“With the completion of this project, we will witness a fast improvement in traffic flow within the district and the adjoining districts”, he said.

President Tinubu also commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his infrastructural projects impacting the lives of the people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I extend, once again, my heartfelt appreciation to the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for making this a realizable dream for all of us and the country as a whole. The completion of this facility brings the security of life close to our people.

“Making the people the central focus of our development is the way democracy should work. Our determination to succeed and extend happiness to our teeming population, bringing about prosperity and value of immense proportion to our people, is the goal of the government. Thank you for making a dream a reality”, he said.