Marcelo Names Potential Goalscorers In Dortmund Vs Real Madrid UCL Final

Former Real Madrid defender, Marcelo has predicted the goalscorers of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid will clash with German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The two sides have met some heavyweight in the game on their way to the Champions League final which means that they are not pushovers in the tournament.

Recall that Dortmund knocked out Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals, Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and PSV in the round of 16, hence, coach Edin Terzić and his boys won’t be an easy nut to crack.

On the other side, Real Madrid knocked out the joint third most successful team in the competition Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, they also knocked out the reigning champions of the competition, Manchester City in the quarter-finals, and the promising RB Leipzig in the round 16.

Despite looking like the two sides are relatively balanced, most football enthusiasts believe that it will be a straight win for the Spanish giants. Their head-to-head supports that as Real Madrid have enjoyed two wins and two draws in their last four meetings with the German side.

Marcelo who played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2022 wants a calm 3-0 win for the 14 times UEFA Champions League winners. He also predicted that his former teammates at the club, Vinicius, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric would score a goal each in the encounter.

“UCL final? I want a calm 3-0 win”, Marcelo said, according to Madrid Xtra.

“Goals from Kroos, Modric, and Vini.”

Note that if Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, that will become the first club in history to win 15 Champions League titles.

