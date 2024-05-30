Man Supplying Arms And Ammunition To Bandits Caught In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man trying to deliver a supply of arms and ammunition to suspected bandits in Jos.

Naija News learnt that the suspect, who arrived in Jos from Zamfara State on Wednesday evening, was apprehended opposite the NTA Park in Jos while attempting to deliver the arms to the bandits.

Confirming the development on Thursday, the Chairman of the Jos NTA Park, Ibrahim Maikwudi, in an interview with Punch, narrated how an angry mob nearly lynched the suspect before the security operatives rescued him.

Maikwudi said the suspect confessed to supplying arms to bandits, adding he was not the only one involved in the job.

He said, “It was the security men who came on time that saved the suspect. It was around 5 pm yesterday that the man came and was opposite NTA park at the junction leading to the state Secretariat.

“He was just going up and down making calls and informing some people that he was just at the NTA park for them to come and collect their delivery. So, two men were nearby watching and listening to his calls and suspected something was wrong.

“The two men could not approach the suspect but when our people were called, our boys now approached him, and asked him some questions but his answers did not add up.

“So, they caught him and collected a bag he was holding.

“The man protested but when they opened the bag, behold, it was full of arms and ammunition.

“It was then that people tried to beat him up but we rushed to call the police because we feared the mob might kill him there. He confessed that he was not the only one on the mission to Jos but they are many others.

“So that’s how men from the Special Investigations Bureau unit of the Police came and arrested and took him into custody.”

Meanwhile, as of the time this report was filed, the Plateau Police Command had yet to issue a statement.