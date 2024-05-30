Man Enforcing Sit-at-home In Anambra Arrested

The Anambra State Police Command has apprehended a suspect enforcing an illegal sit-at-home along the Oba flyover in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the suspect was among a gang of four armed men regrouping to enforce the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra on May 30.

A statement by the state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that an Intel revealed that some armed men, operating on motorbikes, were regrouping to enforce the sit-at-home along the area led to the suspect arrest.

He explained that the police operatives, who arrived in the area, intercepted the gang members and demobilised them while the other three members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

According to him, “Following the intel gathered, the operatives on 29/5/2024 by 2 pm laid ambush on the miscreants along Oba flyover, Idemili South LGA, intercepted a gang of four armed men operating on motorbikes and demobilised one of the miscreants, while the other three escaped the scene with bullet injuries.

“The operatives recovered a locally made Barreta pistol, four expanded cartridges, two phones, and some signals/initials showing unpatriotism and disloyalty to the Nigerian government.

“Preliminary information showed that the armed men were regrouping to enforce illegal sit-at-home tomorrow May 30, 2024. Meanwhile, the operatives are on the trail of the three armed men who escaped the scene.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Obono Itam, charges the operatives to sustain the tempo of the onslaught against the criminal elements and continue to deny them the space they enjoy to commit havoc in the state.”