Labour Party Appoints New Leaders To Head ‘Obidient’ Directorate

The Labour Party has selected eight ‘Obidient’ members to oversee the operations of the Directorate.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh, on Thursday.

The statement highlighted that this initiative is in line with the party’s repositioning agenda to engage millions of youths, with a special focus on the ‘Obidient’ family, within the Labour Party.

The ‘Obidient’ Directorate will be led by Marcel Ngogbehei as Director, with A.J.U Elumelu, Mariam Ismaila, Chukwuemeka Gerald Okafor, Angel Innocent, Tony Ashekomeh Jnr, Emeka Ezechi, and Josiah Omenuwoma as its members.

According to the statement, the inauguration of the Directorate is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at the NEC Hall, National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja, at 10 am.

The statement partly read, “The inauguration of the Directorate will be held on Thursday, June 6, at the NEC Hall, National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja by 10am prompt.

“That Directorate will have the following terms of reference: to Coordinate the registration of all members of the OBIDIENT community and integrate them fully into the structure of the party; ease Diaspora participation in the affairs of the party: receive complaints and deal with same and where they are unable to deal with same, refer such complaints to the leadership of the party; coordinate collection of dues and donations to the party and to ensure that all OBIDIENTS are financial members of the party.”