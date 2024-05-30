Katsina Vigilante Group Kill 25 Bandits, Recover Their Arms And Motorcycles

In the North West region of Safana in Kastina state, a joint task force reportedly confronted bandits in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the elimination of 25 bandits.

Naija News learnt that this deadly encounter took place on May 28 in Kiratawa village, when terrorists loyal to Abu Radi attempted to invade the village.

According to a popular security expert, Zagazola Makama, the government-backed militia, known as Askarawa, displayed immense bravery as they engaged the terrorists in a prolonged and intense confrontation that lasted for several hours.

As a result, 25 terrorists were neutralized, while a number of others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

The sources further revealed that among those eliminated were some of Abu Radi’s most prominent fighters, including Salisu Burutai, Kir, and Sale. However, Abu Radi himself managed to evade capture.

In addition to the successful operation, the vigilante group also recovered a significant number of rifles and motorcycles that belonged to the terrorists.

Just recently, 11 individuals were reportedly slain in an assault by bandits on Unguwar Lamido Village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Reports revealed that armed with dangerous weapons, including AK-47 rifles, the criminals allegedly launched the attack on the evening of Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at approximately 10 pm.

In response to the incident, the police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, issued a statement stating that the police, in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilized their forces and retaliated against the assailants.

The police command refuted claims that approximately 40 individuals were shot dead by the bandits, deeming such reports as misleading.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted airstrikes in Katsina state, resulting in the deaths of thirty terrorists.

Naija News gathered that the airstrikes, conducted on May 27, targeted terrorist kingpin hideouts located in Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, announced this in a statement released on Wednesday, May 29.

Gabkwet confirmed that credible intelligence indicated the terrorist kingpin, Babura, narrowly escaped the airstrikes.

Additionally, airstrikes were conducted at Tumbun Fulani near Lake Chad, targeting terrorists at a previously abandoned hideout.

These strikes were authorized based on surveillance indicating the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and logistics movement.

Gabkwet said: “Similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on the same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

“The strikes were authorized after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement of their logistics.”