Trigger-Happy Police Officer Shoot Driver Dead Over ₦200 Bribe

A driver named Benalayefa Bako Asiayei has been tragically killed allegedly by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force in Bayelsa State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Azikoro Road in Yenagoa, the capital of the state.

It was gathered that the driver was shot dead following his refusal to pay a ₦200 bribe to the trigger-happy cop.

Reports revealed that the sad development has sparked outrage among the public and human rights organizations.

The identity of the trigger-happy police officer, who is a member of the state’s Operation Doo Akpo’ special patrol team, remains unknown at the time of filing this report.

The late Asiayei, a 40-year-old father of three, worked as an electrician and used his car for commercial purposes in the evenings to support his family before the tragic incident.

He was reportedly shot and killed in his Sienna car while picking up a passenger.

Daily Trust quoted an eye witnesses to have claimed that the police patrol team stopped the driver and demanded a bribe, which he did not have at the moment.

As he tried to explain that he only had one passenger, one of the officers fired at him.

The deceased was discovered by his in-law, lying in a pool of blood at the scene, while the police van reportedly fled.

The body was immediately taken to the Government House in Yenagoa and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, ASP Musa Muhammed, reportedly told the media platform that he would release a statement on the matter later on Thursday when contacted.