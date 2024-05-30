Just In: Soldiers Kill Six Terrorists In Kaduna

Troops from the One-Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch have neutralized six terrorists and apprehended three others during a special operation in the Giwa Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed the details of the successful operation, which underscores ongoing efforts to combat insurgency in the region.

While addressing journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, Aruwan did not specify the exact date of the operation but highlighted that it was conducted following credible intelligence about terrorist activities in the Galadimawa general area.

The troops initiated their mission with a strategic fighting patrol, setting up their initial position at Sabon Sara village.

Upon arrival, the soldiers discovered that the insurgents had abandoned a herd of rustled cattle in a hurried escape.

The recovered cattle were subsequently returned to the local community, a move that not only disrupted the terrorists’ logistics but also restored stolen assets to rightful owners.

The operation escalated when troops encountered the insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa. A swift exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the death of six insurgents.

The security forces’ prompt response and strategic positioning were crucial in minimizing the threat and neutralizing the terrorists efficiently.

Further search and combing of the market area led to the arrest of three individuals suspected of collaborating and providing logistical support to the terrorists.

The troops also confiscated two motorcycles and four mobile phones, items believed to be used in coordinating criminal activities.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has lauded the gallantry and effectiveness of the troops led by Maj-Gen. MLD Saraso, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander of Operation Whirl Punch.

The governor’s office released a statement praising the breakthrough and urged the security forces to continue their relentless pursuit of criminal elements to ensure the safety and security of the state’s residents.

Governor Sani also emphasized the importance of community involvement in security matters, encouraging locals in frontline communities to provide security agencies with timely intelligence.

He affirmed that special operations would persist in the targeted area and other critical locations to dismantle and dislodge terrorist networks further.