‘I Will Not Stop My Wife From Cheating While In My House’ – Nollywood Actor, Sola Gaji

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Sola Olaibi Gaji, has said he can’t be bothered about his partner’s infidelity as long as she does not pack out of the house.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in an interview with his colleague, Biola Adebayo on her YouTube podcast ‘Talk to B.’

Gaji, who plays comic roles in Yoruba movies, stated that he will forgive infidelity as long as his wife continues living with him.

He admitted to having many flaws that people are unaware of but also described himself as a good lover.

Speaking about his crashed marriage, Gaji revealed that his wife left him after getting tired of their marriage.

He recounted how his wife abruptly decided she no longer wanted to be with him, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.

He said, “Me and Mummy Eniola, in all the apartments we have been staying in, they never believed she was my wife, they thought she was my little sister.

“If the person who is my partner denies me access to her, I think about it. You can never know I am stubborn until I hurt someone. Someone who is in Abeokuta and me staying in Lagos, you can see that love is blind.

“You know if my wife send me to go get her Amala at Amala sky in Ibadan, do you know I will go? Olaiya was one of the people who gave me courage to approach. I later regret it.

“Even if you have someone else you’re dating outside our relationship, I am not hindering you from carrying on with the person. But don’t leave my house. Let people still see you and me as husband and wife.

“Men are not good while also women, but we are just trying ourselves. If I am dating you I can call you for like 97times.”