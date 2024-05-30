How Old National Anthem Will Benefit Nigerians – Lawmaker Reveals

A member of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese has praised President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill to reintroduce the old national anthem into law.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Agbese argued that Tinubu has shown he is responsive by signing important bills into law

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency opined that the president’s approach to legislative matters has fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging open dialogue and constructive engagement between the executive and legislative arms” of government.

“This synergy has yielded significant benefits, including the swift passage and signing of crucial bills that address pressing national issues,” Agbese said.

Speaking further on how the old national anthem would benefit Nigerians, the lawmaker said the old national anthem will restore Nigeria’s glorious days.

According to him, Nigeria will walk into an era of prosperity, where the economy will be fruitful and the infrastructure will be in top shape.

Agbese said, “This anthem, with its familiar lyrics and stirring melody, evokes a sense of nostalgia and patriotism in the hearts of many Nigerians.

“I am particularly thrilled with the return to our old national anthem as a major step towards the country’s return to glory days.

“This was an era of prosperity; when the economy worked, infrastructure was in top shape, agriculture was still the in thing, and our educational system was among the best.

“The old national anthem is more than just a song; it’s a symbol of our shared values and aspirations.”

