Heavy Security, Panic Buying In South East As IPOB Holds Biafra Heroes Day

In anticipation of the Biafra Heroes Day declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-East, significant security measures have been implemented by state authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, has notably deployed additional police forces across schools in the state to maintain order and ensure safety.

The separatist group, IPOB, had earlier called for a sit-at-home on May 30 to honor the Igbo people who died during the Nigerian Civil War from 1967 to 1970.

This directive includes a shutdown of all business activities and restrictions on movement within the five South-East states, which has historically seen significant compliance amidst tension and fear of violence.

In response, the Enugu State government has openly rejected the sit-at-home order, affirming that it has placed security agencies on red alert to thwart any disruptions of law and order.

Meanwhile, the West African Examination Council (WASSCE) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Anambra have been advised by IPOB to reschedule examinations and convocation events planned for May 30, citing the potential risks and disruptions caused by the enforced sit-at-home.

According to Punch, there was a heavy presence of security personnel around major markets and educational institutions, on Wednesday.

Students participating in the WASSCE were seen relocating closer to their examination centers to circumvent movement restrictions and avoid missing their scheduled papers.

Residents were also seen making last-minute purchases on Wednesday, as many prepared to stay indoors, adhering to or cautious of the sit-at-home order.

Financial institutions witnessed a surge in activity, with heightened numbers of customers at banks and Automated Teller Machines withdrawing cash for essential purchases ahead of the observance day.

A resident, who was seen making quick purchases at Eke Awka Market, in Awka, Grace Acho, told Punch, “My brother, when I heard that markets would not open tomorrow, I took permission from the office to rush here to buy some foodstuffs and get ready for tomorrow.”