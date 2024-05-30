‘Go, Don’t Die Here’ – Seyi Vibez Recounts Difficult Lifestyle In Ghetto

Popular Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, better known as Seyi Vibez, has opened up about his humble beginnings.

Recall that Seyi Vibez gained popularity following his breakthrough single ‘Chance (Na Ham)’ in 2022.

He won the Best Street-Hop Artiste with the song at the 16th Headies Awards in 2023.

Naija News reports that in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, the ‘Different Pattern’ hitmaker recalled how his family urged him to leave home at age 15 to hustle for himself and the entire family.

According to the singer, life was difficult in the ghetto.

He said, “I left home when I was 15. Things were difficult in the ghetto, so I had to make way for myself. Even my own family freed me. They said, ‘Go, don’t die here. It’s better you go away and hustle for yourself’.”

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez has opened up on how his senior colleague, Burna Boy inspired him.

The Chance crooner said that Burna Boy often advised him not to complain and keep moving forward in every situation he finds himself in.

He stated this while featuring on the latest episode of The Reprezent Podcast.

He added that Burna Boy’s advice inspired him to “show no sign of weakness” in his music career and his other endeavours.

