Ganduje Will Never Give In To Your Prophesies Of Doom – Aide Sends Warning To Controversial Prophet

Oliver Okpala, a Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has condemned a clergyman, Primate Elijah Ayodele over his prophesy on his principal.

Naija News understands that the clergyman had stated that Ganduje’s time was up and he would soon be replaced as national chairman of the ruling party.

Reacting via a statement, Okpala warned Ayodele to stop making negative prophesies.

He urged the church leader to desist from saying things that would instill fear in those concerned, adding that Ayodele’s kind of prophecy was unacceptable.

He said: “Men of God, both in the Bible and even the holy Koran are known to always preach peace, unity, love and happiness. Even when such negative things are revealed to them about their nation or individuals, they pray fervently against such occurrence and anything to the contrary is deviance and ungodly. Through this and similar prophecies, Primate Ayodele tend to make people believe that he is a politician in cassock.

“God warned in Jeremiah 23:16 “thus saith the Lord of hosts, hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you. They lead you unto vanity. They speak a vision of their own heart and not out of the mouth of the Lord’.

“Dr. Ganduje knows too well that no religion preaches or authors confusion. He remains focused working closely with our amiable leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The national chairman, irrespective of prophecies of doom and catastrophe will never succumb to politics of bad blood for he is widely known as a man who has love for his people and the nation.”