FG Seals Mining Site In Abuja, Arrest Miners

The Federal Government has apprehended three suspects and sealed an illegal mining site in Gaube, Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This action underscores the government’s commitment to curb illegal mining and safeguard revenue in the mining sector.

Naija News understands that the operation was carried out by the Mining Marshals under the leadership of Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah.

It was executed following meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance.

The Mining Marshals, a specialized unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been diligently working to identify and dismantle illegal mining operations across Nigeria.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had no documentation authorizing their mining activities at the site, effectively displacing a legitimate mining company that possessed the necessary permits.

“This is a clear case of illegal miners displacing lawful miners and investors, which will not be tolerated,” stated the Commander of the Mining Marshals.

The suspects confessed to operating illegally for over a year, with over 2,000 tons of lithium found on-site at the time of their arrest. The seized minerals and equipment have been marked for prosecution, with further investigations underway to uncover the full extent of the illegal operations.

The crackdown, part of “OPERATION HAYAKIN KOGO,” aims to eradicate illegal mining activities and foster a secure and prosperous mining sector.