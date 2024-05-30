Ex-Enugu Rangers Player Ibrahim Olawoyin Replaces Nathan Tella In Super Eagles Squad

Coach Finidi George has welcomed another debutant, Ibrahim Olawoyin to his Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

Ibrahim Olawoyin who played the best of his football at Enugu Rangers before he joined Turkish side, Caykur Rizespor, will replace Bayer Leverkusen winger, Nathan Tella, in the Super Eagles squad.

According to a post on the Super Eagles’ official Instagram page, Tella had to excuse himself from the squad to attend to family matters.

Hence, Ibrahim Olawoyin could make his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on Friday, June 7 when the team takes on South Africa in a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Following that, the 26-year-old midfielder will fly with the team to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for another World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

A post on the Super Eagles Instagram page reads: “WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey.”

Ibrahim Olawoyin played for Enugu Rangers from July 1, 2019, to August 16, 2021, before he moved to the Turkish side, Ankara Keciörengücü. From there, he joined another Turkish side, Caykur Rizespor for a transfer fee worth €245,000 on January 12, 2023.

Olawoyin recorded his best run in the Turkish league this season in which the midfielder scored 8 goals and provided four assists in 38 games in all competitions.

His invitation came barely 24 hours after Rangers defender, Kenneth Igboke was invited to replace injured Victor Osimhen.