Edo Governorship Election: PDP Updates National Campaign Council List

The updated list of members of the Edo Governorship Election National Campaign Council has been released by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the September 2024 polls.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the updated list was released in line with the NWC’s commitment to ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming Edo election on September 21.

Naija News understands that the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been appointed as the chairman of the council, with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Governor Kefas Agbu serving as Deputy Chairmen.

Other notable members of the council include former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and governors elected on the PDP platform.

The inauguration of the 144 council members is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 4, at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja at noon.

Naija News recalls that the PDP had initially constituted a new 152-member national campaign council for the Edo governorship election, scheduled for September 16, 2024.

In a previous statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Ologunagba, said the council, which is chaired by Governor Fintiri, will be inaugurated on June 11.

He said the National Working Committee is committed to ensuring victory for the party in the Edo election.

Ologunagba said other members of the campaign council are Governors Kefas Agbu of Plateau, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta as Deputy Chairmen.

Others are former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Nnamdi Sambo, the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, PDP National Chairman Umar Damagun, and governors on the PDP platform.

Ologunagba also announced the withdrawal of the earlier published list of members of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.