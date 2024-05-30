COCHIN Confirms Davido’s ₦300 Million Donation To Orphanage Homes

The Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN) have extended profound thanks to the Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, for his kindness and support.

Naija News reported that Davido pledged in February to contribute ₦300 million to orphanages across the nation.

He wrote on X: “I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the nation. Details of disbursement tomorrow.”

COCHIN confirmed the donation, officially writing to Davido through its president, Dr. Eze Ajoku, expressing deep gratitude for his generous contribution to the children’s welfare.

They acknowledged that 42 out of 52 orphanages under the coalition benefited from the funds.

It further guaranteed that the donations would be utilized effectively to improve the children’s well-being.

Sharing the statement, Davido posted on X: “Our heartfelt appreciation for your financial support to the coalition of orphanages and children’s homes in Nigeria (COCHIN).

“In reference to the above, we write on behalf of the above association (the umbrella body of orphanages and Children’s homes in Nigeria) to acknowledge the receipt of your support funds to our members across the country in February 2024.

“We are pleased to inform you that a total of 42 orphanages out of the 52 under the coalition benefitted from the funds’ support.

“Permit me to, therefore, extend our (COCHIN’s) sincere and deepest gratitude for this generous support. We are very happy to note that no other Nigerian has ever done this for the orphanages, nor has the government given us such magnanimous support before.

“This support, which is a demonstration of your commitment to social responsibility and loving care to these forgotten Nigerian children will go a very long way in making a profound impact in their lives.

“These less privileged children and orphans are grateful that you have done this for them as well as inspiring those of us who are the managers in the implementation of sustainable caregiving initiatives generally.

“While assuring you of our dedication to ensuring judicious use of the resources, we exercise no doubt that you will continue to be a beacon of hope for the less privileged.

“Do accept the warm regards of our highest esteem. May our God increase you in every aspect and grant you good health.”