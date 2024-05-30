Calm Gradually Returns To Kano As District Heads Pledge Loyalty To Sanusi Amidst Legal Battle

Tension in Kano State, which resulted from Muhammadu Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano, has reportedly subsided.

While the Sunusi camp insists he is the rightful Emir, having been reappointed by the state Governor, Abba Yusuf, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano issued an order countering his reinstatement and demanding that he vacate the palace.

Naija News learnt that amidst legal tussle, more District Heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, an Islamic Sect council, have affirmed their loyalty to Sanusi.

Other prominent individuals who endorsed Sanusi are Khalifa Sayyadi Bashir, Khalifa Abdullahi Uwaisu, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula and Barrister Habibu Dan Almajiri.

According to Daily Trust, many residents of the state were seen on Thursday going about their normal activities, while security agents were also seen at the Emir’s Palace and guest house, where Ado Bayero is currently staying.

Also, the Kofar Kudu palace of the Emir was busy with people from various parts of the city trooping to witness royal displays and performances.

These include traditional gun salutes for the Emir and the palace aides’ riding of well-decorated horses.

Hawkers selling various wares have also taken positions in front of the palace, selling foods, drinks, textile materials, shoes, and prayer mats, among other things.

Praise singers and drummers also thronged the palace, entertaining guests who had come to pay homage to the re-appointed Emir.

Hajiya Aishatu Danlami of Brigade Quarters, in an interview with the publication above, commended the state government for banning protests, which she said prevented miscreants from taking advantage of the situation to cause mayhem.

Danlami praised residents of the city for resisting provocation from individuals seeking to create confusion in the state.

She added, “Allah has spoken, and Sunusi is now in the palace, piloting the affairs of the Emirate. May Allah continue to guide him to bring about the progress we desire.”

Similarly, Musa Isa of Dala in Dala Local Government Area called on the disposed Emire, Aminu Ado Bayero, to accept the situation as God’s will.

Isa said there could only be one Emir at a time and urged Bayero to move on with his life as “Allah has spoken through the installation of Emir Sanusi.”