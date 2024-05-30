BREAKING: US Court Convicts Former President, Donald Trump

Former United States President, Donald Trump has been convicted on all charges of felony falsification of business records.

Naija News reports that this solidifying his status as the first U.S. president to face such legal consequences.

The jury convicted Trump on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Each count carries a four year maximum prison sentence, but Trump it is unclear if the former president will serve time or will be given community service or probation.

Advertisement

Judge Merchan will decide the sentencing on July 11.

Speaking after the verdict, Trump says he “didn’t do a thing wrong”.

He accused Merchan, the judge overseeing the trial, of being “corrupt”.

Advertisement

“I’m a very innocent man, and it’s OK – I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our constitution,” he said as he left the courtroom in New York, according Al Jazeera.

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it’s just a disgrace. And we’ll keep fighting, we’ll fight ’til the end and we’ll win.”

The verdict is set to shake up the 2024 US election campaign, with Trump set to face off against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November.

Advertisement