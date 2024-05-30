CJN Confirms Chief Judges Summon As NJC Set To Probe Conflicting Order On Kano Emirship Tussle

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and his counterpart in Kano State, Justice Dije Aboki, over the recent conflicting orders emanating from the courts under them.

Naija News reports that the two courts had given conflicting orders that has casted a shadow over the leadership dynamics within the Kano Emirate, prompting the CJN’s intervention to prevent further escalation and confusion.

While the Kano State High Court had given orders in favour of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, the Federal High Court had backed the dethroned 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero

Following the CJN’s decision to invite the two Chief Justices, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has scheduled an emergency meeting for next week where the duo would also be invited and subjected to serious investigations.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of Information at the National Judicial Council (NJC), Soji Oye.

He disclosed that both chief judges were scheduled to have a meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) today, on May 30, 2024.

He said, “Sequel to the conflicting judgements emanating from the Federal High Court, and Kano State High Court of Justice on the chieftaincy matter in Kano State, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, and Chief Judge of Kano State High Court, Justice Dije Aboki for an emergency meeting in his chambers tomorrow Thursday May 30, 2024.

“The meeting which is a prelude to whole scale investigation by the National Judicial Council is to enable the CJN have a proper briefing on this very disturbing development by the two respective Chief Judges.

“NJC will conduct an emergency meeting next week, where the subject judges are likely to be invited and subjected to serious investigations.”