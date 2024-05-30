Bandits Storm Zamfara Hajj Chairman’s Home, Kill Son, Abduct Relatives

A large number of bandits with heavy weapons on Thursday stormed the home of Zamfara State Hajj Commission Chairman, Musa Mallaha, in Gusau, the state capital, and killed his son, watchman and abducted three relatives.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened around 1:30pm on Thursday as the bandits shot sporadically in the area.

A resident in the area, Malam Aminu Sani, who spoke with Vanguard, said the bandits wanted to abduct the Chairman, but their mission failed, and they killed his son, the watchman and abducted some people living in the house.

Sani stated that the bandits also attacked some residences in the area during the invasion and abducted an undisclosed number of people.

He said, “We heard heavy shooting sporadically by the hoodlums but after they left, we discovered that they killed Abdulmunaf his son and kidnapped his brother Muawiya Lawali Mallaha and his watchman.”

In a related development, bandits attacked the Maro Junction market in Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving an unspecified number of people feared killed.

Naija News gathered that Kajuru is considered one of the hotbeds of banditry in Kaduna State.

While Kaduna State police have verified one casualty and five injuries, contrasting reports from locals assert that no fewer than 12 individuals were fatally shot in the attack.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirming the incident to Channels Television, detailed that the bandits stormed Maro Junction market around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, firing at the market’s occupants and shooting indiscriminately in all directions.

He clarified that five individuals sustained injuries of different severities, with one fatality recorded during the attack, while also stating that an ongoing investigation aims to determine the precise number of casualties.

