APC Reveals Tinubu’s Position On Non-performing Ministers

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, has said President Bola Tinubu has the prerogative to fire any Nigerian minister who fails to meet his administration’s performance benchmark in the first year in office.

Naija News reports that Morka made this known on Thursday in an interview with Channels Television, while reacting to calls by some Nigerians for Tinubu to sack non-performing ministers.

Recall that the Director of the Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere, during a Channels Interview on Wednesday, said the minister of Power, Agriculture, Works, Blue Economy, and Water should be sacked.

Part of his statement read, “I must speak to the power that Ministers of Power, Agriculture, Water Resources, Works, Blue Economy should be sacked due to their non-performance in the last year.”

However, Morka said Nigerians should allow the performance evaluation process set up by Tinubu to work, stressing that the President is solely responsible for the evaluation.

He said, “The government did create a performance evaluation system, where Ministers are obliged to report their performance. It is the first time we have seen that. I think we should allow that process to work. Any minister who has not allowed themselves to reach the benchmark of the scorecard set by President Tinubu, the President alone has the prerogative to evaluate the performance of his ministers.”

Speaking on the rising prices of food, increased energy costs, and infrastructural deficits, which have been the fulcrum of most Nigerians’ hardship, Morka said Tinubu is doing his best to take Nigeria out of the woods.

Morka added that citizens’ cynicism is part of the country’s problem.

He said, “Cynicism is a huge part of the problem we have in the country. It is understandable because the cynicism was somewhat constructed by the historical unfolding of the government in Nigeria. But we must realize that extreme cynicism is a clear threat to our economic development. The government alone cannot do it. The people at some level should believe in the government.”