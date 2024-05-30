All Super Eagles Players Expected In Uyo On Monday

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed all the 23 players invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June to resume camp on Monday, June 3.

All the Super Eagles players are expected to arrive on the same day at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital where they will take on South Africa on June 7.

Note that the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa will kick off at 8 p.m. and it is one of the most important games for the Super Eagles in the qualification series.

The game became a must-win for Nigeria after the team failed to win their first two games of the qualification series. Recall that the Eagles drew 1-1 with lowly-rated Lesotho and Mozambique respectively.

These results forced the Eagles to remain in the third spot in Group C, a point behind second-placed South Africa, and two points behind first-placed Rwanda.

After the Super Eagles game against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, coach Finidi George and his boys will fly to Ivory Coast to take on Benin Republic at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, three days later.

A win in those two games could see Nigeria move to at least the second spot or the first if Rwanda lose their next two games in the qualification series.

Note that the Super Eagles are going into the game without their talisman Victor Osimhen who has been sidelined for four weeks due to an injury.