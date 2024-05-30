Akume Discloses What Tinubu Govt Did To Boko Haram In One Year

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, declared that President Bola Tinubu overcame Boko Haram terrorists during his first year in power.

Akume revealed this at a book launch celebrating Tinubu’s achievements since he took office on May 29, 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, John Ameh, media aide to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, said Akume praised Tinubu for defeating Boko Haram.

Akume said, “There is no one that is in doubt of President Bola Tinubu’s giant strides in the last year. The federal government under President Tinubu’s leadership has defeated Boko Haram terrorists.

“President Tinubu, in just one year, has built many roads across Nigeria and other critical infrastructures like the Abuja Metro Rail.”

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that 103 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, including their families, surrendered to the Nigerian military in Borno State between May 21 and May 23, 2024.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, revealed during the DHQ’s bi-weekly press briefing on Thursday that the terrorists and their families, comprising 13 adult males, 29 adult females, and 61 children, surrendered to troops in Mafa, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State.