Workers In Lagos Need Living Wage To Survive – Labour Party Tells Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide a living wage for workers in the state.

The Lagos State publicity secretary of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya made the plea while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Speaking on Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office, Odesanya stated that the governor needs to step up his game to relieve residents of the current socio-economic challenges.

She lamented that the people in the state are struggling to survive and meet their daily needs.

Advertisement

Odesanya urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pity the workers in whatever it was proposing as the minimum wage.

She insisted that the people need a living wage, which would take cognisance of the socio-economic indices for workers to be happy.

According to her, “We are all watching in awe the minimum wage debacle. The current minimum wage of N30,000 is due for review this year, 2024, as we can recall, from the agreed and written labour law. Ordinarily, the review ought not to create so much apprehension or furore but for the difficulties in the country.”

Advertisement

The LP chieftain said there was an urgent need for the federal government and the state government to give a living wage to the workers that “lay the golden egg.”