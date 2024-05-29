With All The Horrible State Of Governance? – Ezekwesili Knocks Tinubu Over National Anthem Bill

Former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the National Anthem bill signed into law on Wednesday morning.

Naija News reports that the bill, which was simultaneously introduced in the Senate and the House of Representatives last week, received accelerated consideration and passage.

However, many Nigerians have criticized the speed with which both chambers of the National Assembly considered and passed the bill at a time when Nigerians are facing more pressing issues occasioned by rising inflation and security challenges.

While launching the National Anthem at the National Assembly, Tinubu commended the lawmakers.

Reacting, Ezekwesili, in a post via X, frowned at the development, especially with the current state of governance across the country.

Expressing dismay over the quick passage, Ezekwesili questioned the National Assembly and President Tinubu whether the National Anthem was the current priority.

She wrote, “With all the horrible indicators of the state of governance? So, it is a new National Anthem that is their priority? I frankly thought it was a joke and gave it no attention.

“What an egregious case of “Majoring in the Minor” this is! Wow! Again, no one is coming to save us, Citizens of Nigeria. WE’re all WE have.

“We all must someday decide to collectively save ourselves and this country from these overpaid, unethical, incompetent and incapable “Lawbreakers” in the @nassnigeria and their similarly characterized collaborators in the Executive and Judicial branches of Government across this Land.

“The Citizens of this country must understand this absolute Truth by now that the Political Class is the biggest curse on this country.”

