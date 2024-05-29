Wike Left ₦225 Billion Debt For Me – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed that his administration inherited 34 uncompleted projects, valued at over N225 billion, spread across 13 local government areas of the State from his predecessor’s government, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Wednesday while presenting an Account of Stewardship and Scorecard to mark the One-Year Anniversary of his administration at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.

The Governor stated that despite the huge debt from the past administration, the Rivers State Government, under his supervision, has awarded nine new road projects valued at N534.332 billion.

He described the political crisis waged against his administration barely three months after its takeoff on May 29, 2023, as a vicious existential crisis.

Advertisement

Fubara said that the worst was over because his administration had successfully defended the rights and privileges to govern the State and advanced its progress in liberty and freedom without compromise.

The Governor added that he remains committed to the covenant taken a year ago to put Rivers State first, defend her interests, and ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy and good governance.

He said, “We started this journey with a bang. We were focused. We were determined to make the change we promised with a sense of urgency.

Advertisement

“But then, somehow, we suddenly found ourselves in the cesspit of crisis barely three months into our tenure. It was not just an ordinary political crisis. It was a vicious existential crisis.

“But thank goodness, the worst is over. We have successfully defended our rights and opportunity to govern our State and advance its progress in freedom, and we will continue to prevail.

“For us, any government worth its name must be accountable, responsive, and responsible for the security and well-being of the people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having managed the affairs of our State for one year, including dispensing public resources, it is only proper that we render account with a public presentation of our performance record.

“I am, therefore, pleased to stand before you to present our Scorecard for the first year we have been in office as the Executive arm of the Government of Rivers State.”