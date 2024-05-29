What Tinubu Told Me To Do After Completing 100 Days In Office – Gov Otu

The governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has stated that President Bola Tinubu gave him unprecedented support to revamp the Obudu Mountain Resort which was abandoned over debts and other issues.

Otu told journalists that after completing his first 100 days in office last year September, the president urged him to resuscitate the Resort, as he intends to make it his Camp David in Nigeria.

Speaking during his first-anniversary speech, the governor said he has taken a bold step to bring the resort to life along with other inherited projects.

“My bold return to the Obudu Ranch Resort which has attracted unprecedented support by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in figures which surpass all previous administrations put together,” he said.

To enliven the resort, Otu added that the Obudu International mountain race will resume as part of Carnival Calabar in November 2024.

The governor disclosed further that his government’s effort to complete the Obudu Cargo Airport as well as the ongoing efforts to strengthen the CallyAir fleet with five additional airplanes to reduce the air traffic problems are on course.