Video: Tinubu Lead National Assembly In Reciting Old National Anthem

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal lawmakers in reciting the former national anthem at the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly into law.

President Bola Tinubu made a notable appearance in the green chamber of the House of Representatives today, arriving at 12:31 pm for a joint session with the National Assembly to address the lawmakers and unveil plans for an upcoming 2024 Supplementary bill.

The session was attended by high-profile figures, including Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress; Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State; former deputy Speaker Patricia Etteh, and other dignitaries.

In his speech, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to focus on building a nation for future generations, highlighting the responsibility of the current administration to lay a solid foundation for prosperity and stability.

According to Vanguard, the President also said in his address that he would soon introduce the 2024 Supplemental Bill.

It was observed that the new National Anthem was sung at 12,48 pm.

Watch the video below: