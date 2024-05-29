Tinubu Directs Wike To Extend Abuja Metro Free Ride For Six Months

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to extend the free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

Naija News reports that the decision was made during his address at the inauguration of the Abuja metro rail operations in Abuja on Wednesday.

Initially, the FCT Minister had announced free train rides for a period of two months to alleviate the commuting burden for residents of the FCT.

However, President Tinubu appealed for an extension of this offer, stating, “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”

Recall that Wike had disclosed plans by the federal government to offer Nigerians two months of free rides on the Abuja light rail service.

Speaking last Thursday in Abuja at the ministerial press briefing reviewing the one-year performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Wike disclosed that the Abuja light rail would be commissioned by the President today.

He added that the free ride would commence on Tuesday after the inauguration.

According to Wike, this is part of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for the residents of the FCT and its environments.

“For those who are saying that the rail system had already been commissioned, don’t make a mistake. What was earlier commissioned was the building. What we want to commission on Monday is commercial operations.

“If you are going to the airport, from here to airport is 20 minutes. Seeing is believing. Go on Tuesday. We are going to allow for free rides for two months. You know, Mr. President, he can even say extend it to six months just to reduce the pain of our people. That is renewed hope agenda. When you say something, you do it,” Wike said.

