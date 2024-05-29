Scores Killed As NAF Airstrikes Hit Terrorists’ Hideout In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted airstrikes in Katsina state, resulting in the deaths of thirty terrorists.

Naija News gathered that the airstrikes, conducted on May 27, targeted terrorist kingpin hideouts located in Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, made this announcement in a statement released on Wednesday, May 29.

Gabkwet confirmed that credible intelligence indicated the terrorist kingpin, Babura, narrowly escaped the airstrikes.

Additionally, airstrikes were conducted at Tumbun Fulani near Lake Chad, targeting terrorists at a previously abandoned hideout.

These strikes were authorized based on surveillance indicating the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and logistics movement.

Gabkwet said: “Similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on the same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

“The strikes were authorized after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement of their logistics.”

At Least 15 Killed As ISWAP Launch Fresh Attack In Borno

At least fifteen fishermen have tragically lost their lives and several others have been injured in a fresh attack carried out by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Naija News learnt that the latest attack happened in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred on Sunday at approximately 10:40 pm when the fishermen were preparing for their night fishing activities in the Tumbun Rogo Kangarwa Ward, located on the outskirts of Lake Chad.