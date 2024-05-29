Quadri Aruna Displaces Egypt’s Omar Assar In Latest Table Tennis Ranking

Nigerian iconic table tennis star, Quadri Aruna has reclaimed his spot as the number one table tennis player in Africa.

Recall that Quadri Aruna had a difficult first quarter of the year which forced him to lose the first spot on the continent for two months.

According to the latest ITTF rankings released by the world table tennis ruling body on Tuesday, May 28, Aruna is currently the 17th-ranked table tennis player in the world, and first-ranked in Africa.

The 35-year-old table-tennis icon displaced Omar Assar of Egypt who has now dropped to the second spot in Africa and 22nd spot in the world.

Recall that Assar took the first spot and remained there for two months after winning the 2024 African Games in Ghana.

The Egyptian lost points after the expiration of the quarter-final points he earned at the Durban 2023 World Championships in South Africa.

Egypt’s Mohamed El-Beiali is the third-best player in Africa and he is ranked 49th in the world after losing 4-0 to Quadri Aruna at the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup.

For women’s table tennis, Dina Meshref from Egypt remains the highest-ranked African player according to the latest ranking of the ITTF. She is ranked 24 in the world.

She is closely followed on the continent by her countrywoman, Hana Goda who is currently ranked 31st in the world.