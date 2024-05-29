Oyo State Polytechnics, Colleges Of Education Begin Strike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions of Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State has initiated a three-day warning strike due to the non-payment of salary arrears dating back to January 2023, among other grievances.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Trade Unions consists of several unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN).

These unions represent staff from The Polytechnic Ibadan, The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic (TOPS) Saki, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic (AOP) Eruwa, Oyo State College of Education (OYSCOED) Lanlate, and Oyo State College of Agricultural Technology (OYSCATECH) Igboora.

The warning strike, which the Chairman of ASUP, Dr. Kola Lawal, announced in a statement on Wednesday, starts from today, Wednesday, 29th May 2024, and ends on Friday, 31st May 2024.

Lawal stated that the choice to cease work stemmed from thorough discussions and ongoing attempts to communicate with the Oyo State Government, which persisted in overlooking their essential requests.

He mentioned that the workers’ demands include the enforcement of the 25/35% salary hike and the settlement of arrears dating back to January 2023.

The statement partly read, “Immediate cessation of the Platinum Consultant’s activities, which siphon off 10% of our internally generated revenue.

“Provision of full subvention to end the unsustainable salary augmentation policy.

“Regularisation of casual staff and addressing the critical shortage of manpower; immediate constitution of Governing Councils to enable efficient management and policy decisions.

“Settlement of 2018/2019 salary arrears for OYSCOED Lanlate, OYSCATECH Igboora, and EAUED Oyo and issuance of 2023 promotion letters to senior staff.

“In light of these pressing issues, we call on all members to meet at the gate of our institution tomorrow morning by 7am for a joint congress and awareness campaign.

“This gathering aims to inform the government and the general public of our grievances and the necessity of this action to ensure our welfare and the betterment of our institutions.

“Your presence and active participation are crucial in this pivotal moment. Let us stand together in solidarity to advocate for our rights and the future of our educational system.“