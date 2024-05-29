Ogun LP Chieftain Defects To PDP Ahead Of 2027 Election

The candidate who represented the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Abeokuta South Federal Constituency election, Tolulope Phillips, has completed his registration process to become a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Phillips, who registered on Tuesday at Ward 7, Ijaye in Abeokuta South Local Government, had joined the state’s major opposition party shortly after the last election.

Speaking to reporters, Phillips expressed his conviction that the PDP is well-prepared to govern Ogun State and Nigeria in the 2027 elections.

Phillips emphasized the urgency of rescuing Ogun and Nigeria from what he termed “clueless leadership”, which he believes is perpetuating impoverishment among Nigerians through unnecessary and harsh policies.

Phillips said “We all witnessed what happened in Ogun State during the last governorship election. We knew who truly won the mandate of the people but sadly it has ended the way it did.

“But I am sure the next election will be different. PDP is well positioned, and the party is going to win by God’s grace.”

He encouraged Nigerian youths to increase their involvement in politics, emphasizing that they should not leave the political arena solely to individuals he referred to as “charlatans.”