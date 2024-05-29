Notorious Terrorist Commander Surrenders To Army In Kaduna

Nigerian Army has disclosed that a notorious terrorist commander, known as Lawal Kwalba, surrendered to the troops in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the Army made this known on Wednesday in a post via its Facebook page.

The Nigerian Army said the suspected terrorist commander turned himself in on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, following intensified military operations targeting terrorist enclaves in Kaduna State.

Two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition were recovered from Kwalba.

The Army authorities added that Kwalba is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility, adding that the process is expected to provide valuable insights that could aid in dismantling the remaining terrorist networks.

The post read, “The troops’ relentless operational activities have been pivotal in pressuring terrorist factions, leading to Kwalba’s decision to surrender with his fighters.

“This development marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna State and the broader region. During the surrender, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted airstrikes in Katsina state, resulting in the deaths of thirty terrorists.

Naija News gathered that the airstrikes, conducted on May 27, targeted terrorist kingpin hideouts located in Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya villages in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, made this announcement in a statement released on Wednesday, May 29.

Gabkwet confirmed that credible intelligence indicated the terrorist kingpin, Babura, narrowly escaped the airstrikes.