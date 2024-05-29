Moving Train Crushes Twin Babies To Death In Abuja

A tragic incident occurred in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where twin babies, Hassana and Hussaina Barau, were killed by an Abuja-bound train from Kaduna State.

The young victims, who were set to celebrate their second birthday in July, lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.

According to Daily Trust, a community leader, Andrew Dogonyaro, confirmed the heartbreaking incident to stating that it took place around 10 am on a Saturday.

He explained, “The children used to visit their neighbours on their own. That’s how they got out of their homes that day without anyone being aware.

“A man sighted them from afar facing each other on the track and he attempted to take them off the track following horns from the train but it was late.’’

Dogonyaro explained further that the tragic incident was first reported at the police outpost in Sabon-Bwari and later at the Sabon-Wuse Division in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the train accident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said: “Information was received that on 24/5/2024, a moving train from Abuja heading to Kaduna crushed two girls named Hassana Baro and Hussaina Baro, who were about one year and six months old to death, while playing on the railway at Kuchiko village, via New-Bwari area inTafa LGA.’’

He said the incident would be referred to the Railway Division, Kubwa, Abuja, for further investigation and necessary action.