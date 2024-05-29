List Of Top Crime Spots In Lagos

The Lagos State Criminal Information System (LCIS) has disclosed that the Lekki, Oshodi/Isolo, and Apapa areas currently have the highest crime rates in the state.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Tuesday during a two-day Justice Reform Summit held by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Justice Reform Summit unveiled critical crime statistics and comprehensive reform plans to overhaul the state’s criminal justice system.

According to Punch, data presented by Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos High Court disclosed that between 2018 and 2024, 62,117 inmates were enrolled in LCIS, with Lekki accounting for 13 percent of reported cases.

Advertisement

He said that Oshodi/Isolo, Apapa, and Ojo each followed with 10 percent, while Alimosho represented nine percent, Agege and Ikeja eight per cent each, Mushin six percent, Lagos Island five percent, and Yaba four percent.

However, Epe, Ajeromi, and Victoria Island ranked lowest at two percent each, with Ikoyi slightly higher at three percent.

The statistics also highlighted the state of origin of defendants, revealing that Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos indigenes topped the list of crime suspects.

Advertisement

In his presentation, Justice Oshodi stated that Ogun State has 17 percent of the total crimes in Lagos, amounting to 5,294 cases. Oyo State follows with 13 percent (4,090 cases), and Lagos State ranks third with 11 percent (3,295 cases).

He also stated that states like Kano, Ekiti, Ebonyi, and Abia were the lowest contributors in this category.

Justice Oshodi also noted that stealing-related offences dominated the criminal court records, with 21,084 cases representing 44 percent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was followed by breaches of peace with 7,044 cases (15 per cent), armed robbery at 10 per cent (4,518 cases), and sexual crimes being the least at five percent with 2,231 cases.

Oshodi highlighted recommendations, including strengthening collaboration and data sharing among criminal justice agencies through regular inter-agency meetings, joint training programs, and integrated data management systems.

He said, “Expanding the use of technology across the criminal justice system, including extending LCIS, BIMS, and OBS coverage, and increasing electronic case filing and management systems adoption.

“Enhancing capacity building and training for criminal justice professionals, including law enforcement, the judiciary, corrections, and community service.

“Promoting public awareness and engagement in criminal justice reforms through community forums, media campaigns, and educational initiatives.

“Institutionalising the Bondsmen Scheme to enhance the bail process’s efficiency and effectiveness, with clear guidelines, standards, and oversight mechanisms.

“Our justice professionals must be equipped with the latest skills and knowledge to uphold justice effectively,” said Oshodi.

“Building additional custodial centers to address overcrowding and improve inmate living conditions, leveraging the success of the Correctional Centre for Boys.

“These reforms have immense potential benefits, and I am confident we can achieve them holistically and collaboratively.”