Lawmakers Arrive As NASS Set To Receive Tinubu Amidst Confusion Within Presidency

The National Assembly is ready to receive President Bola Tinubu as the country marks 25 years of unbroken democracy.

This comes amidst the confusion generated by the statements from two presidential spokesmen regarding Tinubu appearing at the National Assembly.

Naija News reported that on Tuesday, May 28, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had announced via his X handle that President Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

The National Assembly Clerk, Sani Magaji, also confirmed the report.

However, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, refuted these claims, stating that the information was “false and unauthorized.”

He said the Office of the President was not involved in planning the event.

Despite the confusion, Lawmakers were reportedly seen arriving at the House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday morning, the venue of the Joint Sitting.

According to Vanguard, Security is top-notch, as staff on duty are screened before being allowed into the complex.

The complex also has a new look, with a welcoming banner strategically placed at the entrance to the White House, where the two Chambers are located.

Banners highlighting past and present leaders of the two chambers are also conspicuously displayed.

