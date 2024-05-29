Lagos Hajj Pilgrim, Oloshogbo Dies In Saudi Arabia

Idris Oloshogbo, a 68-year-old pilgrim from Lagos State, has passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, during the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board confirmed his death, which occurred shortly after he participated in the Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Holy Kaaba.

The board Secretary, Saheed Onipede, conveyed the news through a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.

Oloshogbo, a resident of Shomolu Local Government Area, reportedly died while eating his evening meal after performing the Solat Maghrib prayer.

Medical experts have yet to ascertain the exact cause of death, but it is suspected to be related to high blood pressure and the physical strain of the Tawaf.

Onipede expressed the state government’s condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Fridauos (Paradise).

He emphasized that Oloshogbo’s death is particularly poignant as it occurred after fulfilling his intention to perform the Hajj, thereby potentially granting him the full spiritual reward of the pilgrimage.

The deceased was buried in Makkah according to the principles laid down by Saudi Arabian authorities, with a Janaza prayer observed by a board member, Waheed Shonibare, state officials, and fellow pilgrims at the Kaabah.

Onipede also used this moment to caution other pilgrims about the physical demands of the rites and advised them to avoid overstressing themselves as they prepare for the more intense rituals of the Hajj.

The last batch of pilgrims is set to proceed from Madinah to Makkah on Thursday, continuing their spiritual activities.

During their stay in Madinah, they engaged in various religious observances at significant Islamic sites, including Masjid Nabawih and the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Ahmad Jebe, commended the pilgrims for their exemplary conduct in Madinah and expressed hope that this would continue in Makkah.

Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Gafar, Chairman of the Board, also praised the pilgrims for their patience and perseverance and assured them of the Board’s commitment to ensuring their comfort throughout the Hajj rites.