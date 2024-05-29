Kano State Governor Announces Ban On Public Protests

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has imposed restrictions on public gatherings intended for protests, aiming to curb potential unrest within the state.

This announcement was made through a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

Under the new directive, Governor Yusuf has authorized the Police, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to take robust measures against anyone engaging in public demonstrations.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, these security agencies are instructed to “apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.”

The governor’s office described this measure as a preemptive strategy designed to prevent any breakdown of law and order that might be incited by state adversaries.

The move comes amid concerns that protests could escalate into violence, potentially disturbing peace and public safety.

This decision has stirred various reactions among the citizens and groups within Kano, with some viewing it as a necessary step towards maintaining stability, while others criticize it as an infringement on democratic rights to free speech and assembly.

The statement reads: “We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“The state government has explicitly outlawed protests, demonstrations, or processions of any kind, and individuals found on the streets of Kano engaging in such activities will be promptly apprehended.

“Through this declaration, we caution student groups against being manipulated by troublemakers who are resolute in fomenting disorder in Kano.”

The governor urged all citizens of the state to carry on with their normal activities as the state retains its tranquility, and the government will persist in vigilant oversight of the situation to promptly address any individuals or factions trying to undermine the relative peace that state presently enjoys.