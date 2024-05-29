Just In: Terrorists Storm Kaduna Popular Market, Kill 12, Injure 20

Terrorists on Wednesday reportedly stormed a popular weekly Market in Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists, during the attack, killed 12 persons at Maro Junction, while 20 others who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Punch, a former chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino, confirmed the incident, stating that the assailants invaded the market around 3 pm on Wednesday and opened fire.

Caino said the incident led to confusion in the area as residents scampered for safety in neighbouring villages.

According to him, 12 bodies have been recovered, adding it was the second time the weekly market had been attacked while business owners and customers are transacting businesses.

He said, “The situation is critical and has thrown residents around the area into confusion while they scampered for safety in neighbouring villages.

“Security operatives drafted to the area have already left. We are appealing to the government to deploy security operatives to help restore normalcy.”

Meanwhile, at the time of this report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, has yet to issue a statement on the incident.