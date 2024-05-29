Sanwo-Olu Appoints New Deputy Chief Of Staff

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Sam Egube as the new Deputy Chief of Staff, filling the vacancy left by the late Gboyega Soyannwo, who was laid to rest last week.

Egube, a former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday during the commissioning of 15 high-capacity ferries aimed at increasing ridership on state waterways.

Despite being renominated as Commissioner in 2023, Egube was rejected by the House of Assembly.

However, his expertise and knowledge of the state’s budget and economic planning will be valuable assets in his new position.

State House sources told Western Post Egube is scheduled to be sworn in as Deputy Chief of Staff on Thursday, marking a new chapter in his career and a new era for the state government.

Recall that the late DCoS died on Wednesday, May 15, after he slumped a day before and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Soyannwo, who allegedly suffered from stroke died at the age of 55 years.

He was born on 3rd October 1968. He had his primary education at the Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos from 1974 to 1980 and his secondary education at the prestigious Kings College, Lagos from 1980-1985.