Court Dismisses Terrorism Charges Against Miyetti Allah President, Bello Bodejo

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the terrorism allegation brought against the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, by the federal government of Nigeria.

Justice Ekwo dismissed the charges against the Miyetti Allah leader on Wednesday after the government announced in court that it was no longer willing to proceed with the alleged terrorism charge brought against Bodejo.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, disclosed this at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday.

In an oral application, Mrs. Imana said she was applying pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015. She said the request was further predicated on the power of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) under Section 174 of the Constitution.

According to her, “Consequently, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has instructed me to withdraw this charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

“That is our humble application, my lord.”

Defence lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, did not oppose the prosecution’s application.

Raji thanked the AGF for his “magnanimous gesture,” and urged the Judge to discharge his client.

“We urge your lordship to discharge the accused person under the sections refers to by the prosecutor,” he said.

Ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the discharge of Bodejo.

Justice Ekwo said: “The court is hereby moved to consider the application for the discharge of the defendant.

“Consequently, an order is hereby made discharging the defendant. That is the order of this court.”

Naija News recalls security operatives had in January 2024, arrested the Miyetti Allah leader at the organization’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Following his arrest and arraignment, the federal government told the court Bodejo was arrested and detained for security reasons.