Injured Frenkie De Jong Named In Netherlands Euro 2024 Squad [Full Squad]

The manager of the Netherlands national team, Ronald Koeman has named injured Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in his Euro 2024 squad which was announced earlier today, May 29.

Frenkie de Jong has not kicked a ball for Barcelona in the last 30 days but the Netherlands coach decided to add him to his 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Other superstars in the squad are Liverpool trio, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, striker Cody Gakpo, and defender Virgil van Dijk who is expected to captain the team at the Euro 2024 which will start on June 14 in Germany.

Interestingly, while Koeman added De Jong, who is currently struggling with an ankle injury, to the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad, he decided to leave out Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan from Chelsea.

Advertisement

Injured midfielder Marten de Roon, Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij and Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber were also left out of the squad.

Note that the Netherlands will commence their campaign in the European Championship Group D against Poland in Hamburg on 16 June. Afterwards, they will take on France and Austria.

Below is the Netherlands Euro 2024 Squad:

Advertisement

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim, on loan from Burnley)