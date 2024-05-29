‘I Broke That Jinx’ – Popular Female Drummer, Ara Speaks On Why Women Were Prevented From Playing Talking Drum

Famous talking drummer cum cultural ambassador of the Ooni of Ife, Aralola Olamuyiwa, better known as ‘Ara the drummer’, has recalled how she broke the jinx of women being prevented from playing talking drums.

Naija News reports that Ara, Africa’s first female talking drummer, said in an interview on the latest episode of the ‘Terms And Conditions’ podcast that people tried to discourage her from playing the talking drum.

According to Ara, she self-taught with the musical instrument because she was told that playing the talking drum might prevent her from having children, but she broke the jinx.

She said, “There are some drums females cannot play. I started with the traditional drums. But I evolved over the years. I played different instruments like bass guitar, keyboard, and set drums.

Advertisement

“But I wanted something different, so I started learning how to play the talking drum. People I asked to teach me were skeptical about teaching me because I am a woman. So I am self-taught.

“Although at some point, I was afraid. I was like, ‘what could happen to me?’ They were like, ‘you might not be able to have kids.’ It’s a traditional thing but I broke that jinx.”

Ara has a son with her estranged husband, Prince Nurudeen Olalekan Saliu.