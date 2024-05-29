Highest Paid Premier League Managers Ahead Of 2024-2025 Season

Ahead of the 2024-2025 Premier League campaign, the highest-paid managers in the league have been revealed and it is not a surprise that Pep Guardiola is sitting comfortably at the top of the list.

In the last eight years, Pep Guardiola has been the most successful manager in the Premier League as he has won 6 league titles for Manchester City.

The Spanish tactician earns a whopping £20 million per year as the manager of Manchester City and his current contract is expected to expire at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Fulham coach Marcos Silva, and Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe earn £4 million per year each, while Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Brentford’s Thomas Frank also earn the same salary (£4.5 million per year).

Also, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, and the manager of Everton, Sean Dyche are on the same salary (£5 million per year).

Chelsea and Brighton are expected to appoint new coaches shortly, hence, the wages of their coaches are not known yet.

The salaries of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Gary O’Neil, and the coaches of newly promoted clubs Southampton’s Russell Martin, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca have not been disclosed yet.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola (£1 million), Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna (£1.2 million), and Nottingham Forest’s Nuno Espirito Santo (£2 million) will be the lowest-paid Premier League coaches in the 2024-2025 season.

Note that McKenna’s salary is expected to increase in the coming days as the newly promoted side are negotiating a new deal with the manager.

Below are the top ten highest-paid coaches in the Premier League ahead of the 2024-2025 season:

1. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City – £20 million

2. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal – £9.5 million

3. Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United – £9 million

4. Unai Emery, Aston Villa – £8 million

5. Arne Slot, Liverpool – £6.5 million

6. Sean Dyche, Everton – £5 million

7. Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur – £5 million

8. Thomas Frank, Brentford – £4.5 million

9. Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace – £4.5 million

10. Julen Lopetegui, West Ham United – £4.3 million